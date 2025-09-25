RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cannavaro turns down job with China national team. World champion's plans revealed

Fabio Cannavaro's most recent spell in European football was far from successful, a stark contrast to his stint in China. The local football federation chiefs were keen to see the Italian at the helm of their national team, but Cannavaro had other ideas.

Details: According to Sportmediaset, Cannavaro has rejected an offer to coach China, expressing his intent to continue his managerial career in Europe. His top priority is landing a job in Serie A, though given that his tenure at Udinese lasted just six matches, that goal seems difficult to achieve.

Meanwhile, reports from Poland suggest Cannavaro could take charge of Pogoń Szczecin, a club that recently signed former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. The "Portowcy" have recently parted ways with head coach Robert Kolendowicz and are now targeting foreign candidates, having ruled out Polish coaches altogether.

Reminder: Cannavaro's last managerial role was at Dinamo Zagreb, where he lasted just 14 matches before being dismissed in early April this year.

