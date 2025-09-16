Ex-Manchester City defender Mendy finds a new club. A sensational choice

A well-trodden path for former Premier League players.

At the end of July, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy abruptly parted ways with Swiss side Zurich after making just eight appearances for the club. But now, a new chapter is opening up for the Frenchman.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano and Meczyki, Mendy’s next destination is set to be… Poland’s Pogoń Szczecin. The English champion is reportedly ready to sign a two-year contract with the "Portowcy." The deal has been agreed, and its official confirmation could come as early as today.

Reminder: Mendy was dismissed from Zurich after throwing a party right after a crushing 0-4 defeat to Basel. Although he was given another chance to redeem himself following the incident, he couldn’t rein in his nightlife habits, which ultimately exhausted the club’s patience.

Previously, former Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon also made the move to Poland, but unlike Mendy, he’s not playing in the top division, but for the First League side Wieczysta Krakow.