Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon once promised much at Chelsea in London, but ultimately failed to live up to those expectations, switching clubs like gloves even during his time with the Blues. After leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit, little changed, and now he's preparing to play in the seventh country of his career.

Details: Yet, this new destination is far from a football powerhouse. Piazon is on the verge of signing a contract with... the current runners-up of Poland's 1 liga, Wieczysta Kraków. The team's head coach, Przemysław Cecherz, confirmed Polish media reports about the club's interest in the Brazilian, adding that the 31-year-old midfielder has already completed his medical, with only minor contract details remaining.

Reminder: Wieczysta are newcomers to Poland's top flight, having never competed at this level until this season. Out of five matches played, they've dropped points only once—drawing 1-1 with Śląsk Wrocław in the opening round. Second place grants direct promotion to the Ekstraklasa, alongside the top spot, which is currently held by their city rivals Wisła.

Piazon, meanwhile, has played in Brazil, England, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Portugal. After departing Portuguese side ABC this summer, the 31-year-old midfielder remains a free agent.