As part of the NBA preseason, Dallas and Oklahoma will square off. The game will take place overnight into Tuesday, October 7, with tip-off scheduled for 02:30 Central European Time. I suggest a bet focused on the total points scored in this matchup.

Match preview

Dallas enters the new season with minimal losses, while also bolstering its rotation. During the offseason, the Mavericks focused on strengthening their frontcourt for better control of the boards and rim protection, aiming to address their chronic defensive issues.

The key duo—Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving—remains in place, and the club has added players who can take some of the load off the star pair. Additionally, Dallas has emphasized the development of its young talent.

The personnel strategy is designed so that Kidd can shuffle lineups and reduce the regular season burden on his leaders. Irving only joined the training camp a few days ago, while Davis is still battling excess weight and remains far from peak condition.

Thus, the Mavericks have retained their offensive firepower while attempting to balance the squad with more reliable role players. The lingering question is whether this will be enough for consistency over the course of the season, as last year showed: without a systematic defense, Dallas struggles to compete with the Western Conference elite.

Oklahoma continues to build its team around its main star. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again lead the squad and look to repeat last year's success, when the Thunder became NBA champions for the first time in franchise history.

During the offseason, the club also made some targeted signings to add experience. Management understands that the team has moved past the rebuilding phase and is ready to compete for top spots in the West once again. The young core continues to progress, allowing Oklahoma to showcase fast-paced and versatile basketball.

As a result, the Thunder now look like one of the league's most promising and dynamic teams. They've retained their core, strengthened weak spots, and have a player capable of leading them for years to come.

The Thunder have already played one preseason game. Daigneault's squad confidently dispatched the Charlotte Hornets, winning every quarter and ultimately celebrating a well-deserved victory—135:114.

Match facts

In the Summer League, the Mavericks played five games: two wins and three losses.

Oklahoma lost only one game in the Summer League, winning the other four.

Dallas averages 108 points per game, while Oklahoma averages 116 points per game.

Players to watch

Aaron Wiggins played a key role for the Thunder last season, making a significant impact in their historic run. In the first preseason game, the guard turned in an excellent performance, posting 23 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists.

H2H

Dallas has won the last two games against Oklahoma.

Prediction

Both teams are eager to approach the regular season in optimal shape, which means heavy rotation is typical in preseason games. The result is less important, so expect an open, high-scoring contest. Given the rosters of both teams, I recommend betting on the total points over 219.