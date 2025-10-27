ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church

A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church

Radical changes in the life of Dani Alves.
Football news Today, 15:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

The former Barcelona and Brazil star has found solace in the evangelical Christian faith.

Details: Today, footage surfaced on social media platform X showing the 42-year-old ex-defender Dani Alves preaching at one of the evangelical churches in Girona.

After being acquitted of false rape charges, Dani found his new path through faith in God and began preaching in churches.

Dani Alves was convicted in February 2024 and initially sentenced to 4.5 years in prison despite maintaining his innocence. However, Alves' lawyers filed an appeal, which was subsequently upheld by the court.
On March 28, 2025, the High Court of Catalonia unanimously acquitted him, citing "deficiencies and inaccuracies" in the evidence, inconsistencies in the woman’s account, and a lack of corroborating proof. He was released after spending 839 days behind bars.

Dani Alves ended his playing career in 2023, with his last club being Mexico's Pumas. Throughout his illustrious career, Alves featured for clubs such as Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, São Paulo, and Pumas.

Reminder: Dani Alves ordered to pay Pumas after CAS ruling

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Club Universidad Nacional Club Universidad Nacional Schedule Club Universidad Nacional News Club Universidad Nacional Transfers
Related Team News
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 13:44 All clear! Robert Lewandowski recovers from injury and rejoins full training
Lamine Yamal of Spain and FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta attend the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall Football news Today, 11:37 Debriefing! Joan Laporta held a closed-door meeting today with Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 10:54 Very unsportsmanlike! Bellingham caught in another scandal with obscene gesture towards fans
Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed Football news Today, 08:30 Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed
Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor Football news Today, 07:45 Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor
Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened? Football news Today, 05:47 Vinícius clashes with Pedri and Ferran Torres during El Clásico — what happened?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores