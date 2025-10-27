A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church

Radical changes in the life of Dani Alves.

The former Barcelona and Brazil star has found solace in the evangelical Christian faith.

Details: Today, footage surfaced on social media platform X showing the 42-year-old ex-defender Dani Alves preaching at one of the evangelical churches in Girona.

After being acquitted of false rape charges, Dani found his new path through faith in God and began preaching in churches.

✝️🙏 El giro radical de Dani Alves: se convierte en predicador en una iglesia de Girona tras hacer "un pacto con Dios"



👉El exfutbolista del Barça, absuelto de la acusación de agresión sexual, ha encontrado refugio en la fe cristiana evangélica pic.twitter.com/uhQp7lmRvq — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) October 27, 2025

Dani Alves was convicted in February 2024 and initially sentenced to 4.5 years in prison despite maintaining his innocence. However, Alves' lawyers filed an appeal, which was subsequently upheld by the court.

On March 28, 2025, the High Court of Catalonia unanimously acquitted him, citing "deficiencies and inaccuracies" in the evidence, inconsistencies in the woman’s account, and a lack of corroborating proof. He was released after spending 839 days behind bars.

Dani Alves ended his playing career in 2023, with his last club being Mexico's Pumas. Throughout his illustrious career, Alves featured for clubs such as Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, São Paulo, and Pumas.

