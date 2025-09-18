Dani Alves Ordered to Pay Pumas After CAS Ruling

According to Doble Amarilla, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in favor of Pumas UNAM in its contractual dispute with Dani Alves, ordering the Brazilian to pay $5 million in damages. The Mexican club terminated his contract in 2023 after Alves became embroiled in a sexual assault case in Spain, which prevented him from returning to continue playing.

Alves had joined Pumas in July 2022, making just 13 appearances and providing five assists before his legal troubles derailed his stint. In January 2023, he was accused in Barcelona and spent months in pre-trial detention. Although he was acquitted in March this year, the separation with Pumas had long since been formalized.

After his acquittal, Alves attempted to countersue Pumas for defamation, but the matter was already in FIFA’s and CAS’s hands. The tribunal not only upheld the club’s decision to terminate his contract with just cause but also increased the compensation initially set by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber.

In a statement, Pumas confirmed the outcome: “CAS ruled in favor of the Club, revoking the decision of May 15, 2024, and ordering Mr. Alves to pay a higher sum in compensation for damages.”

For Alves, what once seemed like a chance for legal vindication has instead become another setback at the twilight of his professional career.