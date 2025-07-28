A decisive week! Chelsea storms into the race for Donnarumma

Everything is set to be decided this week.

Details: According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a meeting is scheduled in the coming days between representatives of PSG and 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is reported that this meeting will determine whether Donnarumma leaves PSG or signs a new contract with the club.

In addition to Manchester United, who have already shown interest in the keeper, Chelsea have now entered the race and are prepared to put forward a strong financial offer for both the goalkeeper and PSG.

Last season, Donnarumma featured in 47 matches for PSG across all competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets.

Donnarumma's current contract with PSG runs until June 30, 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €40 million.