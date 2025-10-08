ES ES FR FR
A decision regarding 115 charges against Manchester City could be announced this month

What verdict awaits Manchester City?
Football news Today, 16:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
This month, a decision could be announced regarding 115 charges Getty Images

During last season, the Premier League launched an investigation into 115 alleged breaches by Manchester City of financial regulations.

Details: According to Manchester News MEN, we could learn the verdict as early as this month. The club is accused of violating financial rules between 2009 and 2018, but the club itself denies the allegations.

The Premier League accuses City of:

  • Providing false information about their revenues and sponsorship deals.
  • Failing to fully disclose payments to players and managers.
  • Breaching UEFA financial fair play and PSR regulations.
  • Refusing to cooperate with the league for several years.

On a related note, after Manchester City’s 1–0 victory over Brentford in the 7th round of the English Premier League, head coach Pep Guardiola set a new record, achieving 250 wins in record time.

Reminder: In the latest Manchester City match, defensive midfielder Rodri suffered an injury and had to miss the game. It has now been confirmed that he will also miss upcoming international matches with Spain.

