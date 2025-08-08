A debut to remember. Estêvão scores his first goal for Chelsea
Chelsea faced Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly on Friday, August 8. This match marked Estêvão’s first appearance—and what a start it was.
Details: The 18-year-old Brazilian striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute, slotting the ball into an empty net after Palmer’s shot rattled off the crossbar. It was a debut goal in his very first outing for the club.
Nicolas Jackson was left out of the squad for this game, despite not carrying any injuries. He is pushing for a move away from the club. Christopher Nkunku is reportedly considering a similar decision.
Reminder: Jackson’s current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his market value is estimated at €50 million. However, the club may be willing to make concessions to ease the wage bill and open up space for new signings.