A debut to remember. Estêvão scores his first goal for Chelsea

Chelsea faced Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly on Friday, August 8. This match marked Estêvão’s first appearance—and what a start it was.

Details: The 18-year-old Brazilian striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute, slotting the ball into an empty net after Palmer’s shot rattled off the crossbar. It was a debut goal in his very first outing for the club.

The perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge!



Nicolas Jackson was left out of the squad for this game, despite not carrying any injuries. He is pushing for a move away from the club. Christopher Nkunku is reportedly considering a similar decision.

Reminder: Jackson’s current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his market value is estimated at €50 million. However, the club may be willing to make concessions to ease the wage bill and open up space for new signings.