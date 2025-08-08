Nicolas Jackson left out of squad for friendly and looks set to leave club
It seems the forward is on his way out.
Chelsea are set to face Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, August 8, but Nicolas Jackson will not feature in the match.
Details: The striker has not been included in the squad, despite having no injury concerns. According to Fabrizio Romano, Jackson is eager to leave the club. Furthermore, Christopher Nkunku reportedly shares the same intentions and is also looking to depart from Chelsea.
Recently, it emerged that Bayern Munich submitted an official transfer request to Chelsea for the 24-year-old forward Nicolas Jackson.
Reminder: Jackson's current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his market value is estimated at €50 million. However, the club may be willing to negotiate to ease the wage bill and make room for new signings.
