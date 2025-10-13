“A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win

The words of France’s captain.

The 2022 World Cup final saw Argentina face France, with the South Americans ultimately triumphing in a dramatic penalty shootout. Recently, Kylian Mbappé was asked to reflect on that unforgettable clash.

Details: In an interview with Movistar Fútbol, the French forward described the final as a “crazy match.” However, he admitted that Argentina deserved the victory, as they were the better side throughout most of the game.

Quote: “It was a crazy match. Argentina deserved to win because they were better for most of the game. We had our moments when we were on top, but looking at the match as a whole, it was a deserved victory,” Mbappé commented.

According to Kylian, the game still upsets him, but he doesn’t want to forget it, as the experience serves as motivation ahead of the 2026 World Cup — where France aims to avoid reliving such emotions.

Reminder: Mbappé sustained an injury in the previous World Cup qualifying match and will miss the next fixture. As a result, Didier Deschamps has appointed a new captain for France’s upcoming game against Iceland.