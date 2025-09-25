A big step! Official: Rio Ngumoha signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

The young prodigy is now officially tied to the Reds.

This is Rio's first professional contract in his career.

Details: Today, the official page of English side Liverpool announced that the club has signed a contract with 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha.

The terms of the deal remain undisclosed at this time, but it's important to note that this is Rio's first professional contract.

Previously, reports surfaced in the media that London club Chelsea is demanding compensation from Liverpool for poaching Ngumoha from their youth academy.

So far, Rio Ngumoha has made five appearances for Liverpool's first team—playing in the FA Cup during the 2024/25 season and featuring in four matches this season. He has already found the net once, scoring against Newcastle in the 100th minute.