RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A big step! Official: Rio Ngumoha signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

A big step! Official: Rio Ngumoha signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

The young prodigy is now officially tied to the Reds.
Football news Today, 10:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

This is Rio's first professional contract in his career.

Details: Today, the official page of English side Liverpool announced that the club has signed a contract with 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha.

The terms of the deal remain undisclosed at this time, but it's important to note that this is Rio's first professional contract.

Previously, reports surfaced in the media that London club Chelsea is demanding compensation from Liverpool for poaching Ngumoha from their youth academy.

So far, Rio Ngumoha has made five appearances for Liverpool's first team—playing in the FA Cup during the 2024/25 season and featuring in four matches this season. He has already found the net once, scoring against Newcastle in the 100th minute.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal by removing his match shirt and subsequently receives a second yellow card Football news Today, 09:31 A hit to the wallet. Hugo Ekitike to be fined part of his salary for red card against Southampton
Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk Football news Today, 07:25 Former Southampton director believed the club should have received more money from Liverpool for Van Dijk
Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League
Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi Transfer news Yesterday, 13:16 Another contender for the defense. Bayern set to challenge Liverpool for Marc Guéhi
Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match Football news Yesterday, 11:17 Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match
Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury Football news Yesterday, 09:37 Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores