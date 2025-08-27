RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea demands compensation from Liverpool for Rio Ngumoha

Chelsea demands compensation from Liverpool for Rio Ngumoha

There’s an air of mystery surrounding this story.
Football news Today, 08:11
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rio Ngumoha celebrates his debut goal in the English Premier League Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Premier League commission will be the one to make the final decision.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea has stepped up its claims against Liverpool regarding financial compensation for the transfer of 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.

Last summer, Ngumoha joined Liverpool as a free agent. However, Chelsea believes that the transfer was illegal and executed through fraudulent means. In November 2024, Inside Sport reported that Chelsea’s management felt they had lost a generational talent, which led to a board meeting to determine the amount of compensation owed for Ngumoha.

Reports indicate that the Blues’ management was so incensed that Chelsea even banned Liverpool’s youth scouts from attending academy matches.

The Premier League commission’s decision is still pending, nearly a year after the transfer took place. Chelsea, meanwhile, is confident that Ngumoha’s brilliant debut could significantly strengthen their case for compensation.

Reminder: “We didn’t show our footballing quality” – Arne Slot on Liverpool’s win over Newcastle

