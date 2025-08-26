RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Can Wehen pull off a sensational upset?

Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Can Wehen pull off a sensational upset?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich prediction Getty Images
Wehen Wiesbaden
Wehen Wiesbaden Wehen Wiesbaden Schedule Wehen Wiesbaden Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
27 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Germany, Weisbaden, Brita-Arena
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Bayern Munich Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

Bayern Munich travel to face Wehen in the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal. The clash is set for Wednesday, August 27, with kickoff at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my preview and prediction for this matchup.

Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Match preview

Wehen compete in the 3. Liga and have had a shaky start to the new season. They opened with a 3-1 win over Ulm, followed by a 2-2 draw, and then suffered a 3-4 home defeat to RW Essen in the third round. In just three games, Wehen have conceded seven goals but scored eight. During the off-season, they played six friendlies, winning four and losing two. Last season, Wehen crashed out of the DFB-Pokal in the 1/32 finals, losing 1-3 to Mainz.

Bayern Munich have already kicked off their official campaign as well. The Bavarians edged Stuttgart 2-1 in the German Super Cup and then demolished Leipzig 6-0 at home in their Bundesliga opener. Bayern swept all their pre-season friendlies and even made it to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. This summer, they strengthened their squad with Luis Diaz from Liverpool, who has already delivered two goals and two assists in just two official matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayern Munich are on a five-game winning streak.
  • Wehen have conceded in their last three matches but have found the net in four straight games.
  • Bayern have scored at least two goals in five consecutive matches.
  • These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Wehen: Stritzel; May, Janizek, Güllekens, Wellers; Johansson, Nejad, Gözüsirin, Schleimer; Kaya, Flotho
  • Bayern: Ulreich; Guerreiro, Min-jae, Upamecano, Boey; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Diaz, Olise, Karl; Kane

Prediction

Bayern are clear favorites in this encounter and are expected to advance without much trouble. My pick: Bayern individual total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Bayern Munich Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Bet now Mostbet
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season? TS Galaxy Odds: 1.58 Siwelele Bet now Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Recommended Melbet
Wolverhampton vs West Ham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:30 Wolverhampton vs West Ham: Which Premier League club will exit the English League Cup in the second round? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.65 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Recommended 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: will Leeds advance to the next round of the League Cup? Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.75 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Sturm Graz vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: Should we expect a miracle? Sturm Graz Odds: 1.45 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Pafos FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 26 August 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.57 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores