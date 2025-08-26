Prediction on game Bayern Munich Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Bayern Munich travel to face Wehen in the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal. The clash is set for Wednesday, August 27, with kickoff at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s my preview and prediction for this matchup.

Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Match preview

Wehen compete in the 3. Liga and have had a shaky start to the new season. They opened with a 3-1 win over Ulm, followed by a 2-2 draw, and then suffered a 3-4 home defeat to RW Essen in the third round. In just three games, Wehen have conceded seven goals but scored eight. During the off-season, they played six friendlies, winning four and losing two. Last season, Wehen crashed out of the DFB-Pokal in the 1/32 finals, losing 1-3 to Mainz.

Bayern Munich have already kicked off their official campaign as well. The Bavarians edged Stuttgart 2-1 in the German Super Cup and then demolished Leipzig 6-0 at home in their Bundesliga opener. Bayern swept all their pre-season friendlies and even made it to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. This summer, they strengthened their squad with Luis Diaz from Liverpool, who has already delivered two goals and two assists in just two official matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayern Munich are on a five-game winning streak.

Wehen have conceded in their last three matches but have found the net in four straight games.

Bayern have scored at least two goals in five consecutive matches.

These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

Wehen: Stritzel; May, Janizek, Güllekens, Wellers; Johansson, Nejad, Gözüsirin, Schleimer; Kaya, Flotho

Bayern: Ulreich; Guerreiro, Min-jae, Upamecano, Boey; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Diaz, Olise, Karl; Kane

Prediction

Bayern are clear favorites in this encounter and are expected to advance without much trouble. My pick: Bayern individual total over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.65.