Celta vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Celta vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025

Raphael Durand
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Celta Vigo
27 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Real Betis
Real Betis Real Betis Schedule Real Betis News Real Betis Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the rescheduled fixtures of La Liga’s Matchday 6 will take place on Thursday at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, where the local side Celta will host Betis. We’re backing a goals market in this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Vigo side hasn’t given their fans much to cheer about so far: just one point from the opening two rounds. After a 0-2 home defeat to Getafe, Celta had a chance to bounce back against Mallorca, but let victory slip away in the dying minutes — 1-1. Such inconsistency keeps the club anchored in the lower half of the table.

There’s attacking potential, especially thanks to the partnership of Iago Aspas and Ferran Jutglà, but the team is clearly lacking in finishing. At home, the Galicians consistently find the net, having scored in 14 of their last 16 La Liga home matches, but defensive frailties remain a major weakness — Celta have conceded in six of their last seven home games.

The Andalusians have started much more confidently and remain unbeaten, collecting four points from two rounds. They opened with a 1-1 draw against Elche, then edged Alaves 1-0 at home. Overall, Betis have been a model of consistency: just one loss in their last nine La Liga fixtures.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side travel well — unbeaten in seven of their last eight league away matches. In attack, Kucho and Giovani Lo Celso are the main threats, always capable of exploiting space and creating chances. Betis are highly productive, and their matches are often entertaining: both teams have scored in 12 of their last 13 league games.

Probable lineups

  • Celta: Radu; Lago, Mingueza, Rodriguez, Alonso, Ristic; Svedberg, Moriba, Beltran; Jutglà, Aspas
  • Betis: Lopez; Nathan, Ruibal, Firpo, Bartra, Bellerin; Riquelme, Fornals, Altimira, Lo Celso; Kucho

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Celta have scored at least once in 14 of their last 16 La Liga home matches.
  • Betis are unbeaten in seven of their last eight league away games.
  • Both teams have scored in each of the last five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both sides are hungry for points and boast potent attacking lines, while defensive issues persist for both Celta and Betis. Expect an open game with plenty of chances at both ends. Our pick: “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.75.

