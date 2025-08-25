Prediction on game Total under 1.5 Odds: 2.06 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of Round 4 in the South African Premier Division will be played on Tuesday at the Richards Bay Ball Ground in Richards Bay, where the local side Richards Bay will take on Chippa United. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Richards Bay have endured a disastrous start to the new season, losing all three opening fixtures and scoring just one goal. Papi Zothwane’s side are clearly struggling to convert their chances, and inconsistent defending has only worsened their situation. Their latest outing against Kaizer Chiefs (0-1) showed that Richards Bay can put up a fight, but they are desperately short of confidence in attack.

Nevertheless, home ground remains their main trump card: the team will be eager to end their losing streak and claim their first victory of the season here. Zothwane will need to tweak his tactics, focusing on rapid counterattacks and aggressive pressing to exploit Chippa’s defensive weaknesses.

Chippa United haven’t fared much better—just one point from three rounds and a 1-4 defeat to TS Galaxy at home have raised serious concerns over their defensive setup. Under Sinethemba Badela, the visitors are trying to rebuild, but their attacking combinations are far from polished and defensive lapses are all too frequent.

However, Chippa boast a historical advantage in head-to-heads: four wins and one draw in their last five meetings with Richards Bay. This could give the visitors a psychological edge, but they must make drastic improvements at the back or risk leaving empty-handed again.

Probable lineups

Richards Bay: Salim, Mntungwa, Mabua, Mcineka, Nkazimulo, Mthethwa, Mthembu, Gumede, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mahala.

Chippa United: Nwabali, Modise, Kammies, Ndlovu, Konkobe, Siabi, Mosele, Mfekane, Bonani, Sitole, Matrose

Match facts and head-to-head

Richards Bay have not beaten Chippa United in any of their last five meetings.

Four of the last five matches between these sides have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Neither team has won in their last five Premier Division matches.

Prediction

This match promises to be extremely tense and low-scoring. Richards Bay are likely to play cautiously, relying on a compact defense and quick counterattacks. Chippa United will continue searching for their rhythm, but defensive issues may prove decisive. The recommended bet here is “Under 1.5 total goals” at odds of 2.06.