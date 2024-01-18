Stoke City vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.01 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 28th round of the English Championship, Stoke City will host Birmingham City at the Bet365 Stadium. Both teams are stuck in the middle of the table, not competing for the playoffs, but also avoiding the dangerous relegation zone.

Stoke City

The team is currently in 17th place in the standings and is ten points clear of the relegation zone. In the last five matches, the team has never lost, achieving two wins and three draws.

Interestingly, the team is only eight points behind the playoff zone, and if it continues to gain points in every match, they will still be able to get into the top 6 of the standings.

Birmingham

Based on the results of 27 rounds played, this team ranks 20th in the standings, but has a seven-point lead over the relegation zone. It is noteworthy that in the last five matches of the national championship, Birmingham has never won, with two defeats and three draws.

Apparently, the guests will be able to maintain their residence in the second division, but they are unlikely to be able to even move up to the middle of the standings.

History of the confrontation

In 38 meetings, Stoke City have beaten Birmingham 14 times and the Bluebirds 13. The teams drew 1-1 at the Bet365 Stadium last season. Stoke City's last home win over Birmingham dates back to 2021.

Prediction for the match Stoke City – Birmingham

The latest matches of both opponents give a contradictory picture. Stoke have scored more than 2.5 goals in only 3 out of 10 games, while Birmingham have scored more than 2.5 goals in 6 out of 10. However, given the attacking potential of both teams and their desire to score points, we can hazard a guess that there will still be goals.