Saarbrücken vs Borussia Gldabach prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Win Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.74

In the concluding match of the DFB Pokal quarterfinals, Borussia Mönchengladbach will play away against Saarbrücken. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken stands as the author of the most significant upset in the current DFB Pokal campaign. In the Round of 16, the unassuming representative from the Third Division defeated the powerhouse of German football, Bayern Munich, with a scoreline of 2-1. Following this, Saarbrücken managed to overcome another highly prestigious opponent, securing a 2-0 victory against Eintracht. Remarkably, in their league, Saarbrücken doesn't belong to the group of leaders, currently occupying the 12th position and earning only 2 points in the last 3 matches.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

With only 21 points, Mönchengladbach occupies the 13th position in the Bundesliga, having won just 1 out of 4 matches in 2024 – a 3-1 victory against Stuttgart. In their last 3 games, Gerard Seoane's team has only garnered 1 point. However, the two previous opponents faced by Borussia Mönchengladbach were exceptionally challenging: Bayer Leverkusen (0-0) and Bayern Munich (1-3). In the previous round of the DFB Pokal, Mönchengladbach snatched victory from Wolfsburg in the dying minutes of overtime (1-0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Saarbrücken has reached the semifinals of the German Cup three times in history: in the seasons 2019/20, 1957/58, and 1956/57.

In 10 matches between these teams, Saarbrücken has only emerged victorious once.

The last match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Saarbrücken took place in the year 2000 when both teams were playing in the Second Bundesliga.

Match prediction for Saarbrücken vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Certainly, at this stage, the likelihood of Borussia Mönchengladbach underestimating their opponent can be ruled out. The prediction is for Seoane's team to secure victory in regular time.