RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Saarbrücken vs Borussia Gldabach prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Saarbrücken vs Borussia Gldabach prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Saarbruecken vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction
Saarbruecken Saarbruecken
DFB-Pokal Germany 07 feb 2024, 14:45 Saarbruecken - Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
- : -
Germany, Saarbruecken, Ludwigspark Stadion
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Borussia Moenchengladbach
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the concluding match of the DFB Pokal quarterfinals, Borussia Mönchengladbach will play away against Saarbrücken. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken stands as the author of the most significant upset in the current DFB Pokal campaign. In the Round of 16, the unassuming representative from the Third Division defeated the powerhouse of German football, Bayern Munich, with a scoreline of 2-1. Following this, Saarbrücken managed to overcome another highly prestigious opponent, securing a 2-0 victory against Eintracht. Remarkably, in their league, Saarbrücken doesn't belong to the group of leaders, currently occupying the 12th position and earning only 2 points in the last 3 matches.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

With only 21 points, Mönchengladbach occupies the 13th position in the Bundesliga, having won just 1 out of 4 matches in 2024 – a 3-1 victory against Stuttgart. In their last 3 games, Gerard Seoane's team has only garnered 1 point. However, the two previous opponents faced by Borussia Mönchengladbach were exceptionally challenging: Bayer Leverkusen (0-0) and Bayern Munich (1-3). In the previous round of the DFB Pokal, Mönchengladbach snatched victory from Wolfsburg in the dying minutes of overtime (1-0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Saarbrücken has reached the semifinals of the German Cup three times in history: in the seasons 2019/20, 1957/58, and 1956/57.
  • In 10 matches between these teams, Saarbrücken has only emerged victorious once.
  • The last match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Saarbrücken took place in the year 2000 when both teams were playing in the Second Bundesliga.

Match prediction for Saarbrücken vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Certainly, at this stage, the likelihood of Borussia Mönchengladbach underestimating their opponent can be ruled out. The prediction is for Seoane's team to secure victory in regular time.

Prediction on game Win Borussia Moenchengladbach
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024