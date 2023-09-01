RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Premier League England 03 sep 2023, 09:00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
-
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.69

In the match of the 4th round of the championship of England on Saturday, September 2, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton will meet.

Crystal Palace

Under the leadership of Roy Hodgson, the team has shown solid progress in recent years. From the status of chronic outsiders, they received the status of a strong middle peasant.

The start of the current season has also shown that Crystal Palace will not be fighting for survival, although the team has scored only four points in three games and is now 11th in the standings.

The team performs very confidently and imposes a struggle even on the teams from the top 4. The main progress of Crystal Palace is a quality defense. The team plays defensive football and often concedes little.

Wolverhampton

This team, despite the multimillion-dollar injections into the transfer campaign, does not surprise with the results from season to season. Now it is only a few steps lower in the table than Crystal Palace.

This is due to the fact that in the first rounds the Wolves played against strong rivals - Manchester United and Brighton, losing to both.

The Wolves celebrated their only victory in the match against the outsider Everton.

Wolverhampton finished last season in 13th place in the standings and so far we can assume that they are on their way.

Interesting Facts

Crystal Palace have not scored more than 2.5 goals in 6 of their last 7 games. At the same time Wolverhampton have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches.

Forecast

Crystal Palace should score with such opponents and the bookies call them clear favorites in this game. I will not bet on the favorite, but I will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is less than 2.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.69.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
