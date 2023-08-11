Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the first round of the new championship in the championship of England will play "Bournemouth" and "West Ham".

"Bournemouth"

Last season, the team finished 16th in the Premier League table, fulfilling their primary task of maintaining a residence in the elite of English football. By the way, the Cherries were on the verge of starting this season in the second most important division of the country, but in the last rounds they corrected the situation

In the new season, the club is striving for something more and has already invited an ambitious coach. To what extent the tasks will be implemented - only time will tell.

This summer, Bournemouth played five test matches, which performed quite well. The Cherries got three wins and suffered two defeats, which may indicate the successful adaptation of the players to the schemes of the new coach.

"West Ham United"

This team completely failed the season in the domestic arena, although it won the Conference League. Last season, the Hammers finished next to Bournemouth.

In friendly matches in the summer, the London club started with three wins in a row, after which they drew and lost.

History of confrontation and forecast

The last three meetings between Bournemouth and West Ham in the Premier League ended with the victories of the latter.

Bookmakers also believe that in this confrontation, the chances of West Ham United and Bournemouth are approximately equal. The coefficient for the victory of the home team is 2.75, and for the victory of the guests - 2.55.

It seems to us that the failure in the Premier League from West Ham last season was an accident and this season this will not happen again. We offer to bet on the "Hammers" with a zero handicap.