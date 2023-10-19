RU RU NG NG
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town predictions and betting tips

Nottingham Forest vs Luton prediction
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Premier League England 21 oct 2023, 10:00 Nottingham Forest - Luton
-
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Luton Luton
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Nottingham and Luton will compete with each other as part of the 9th round of the English Premier League. The confrontation will take place at City Ground on October 21 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Nottingham Forest


This is the second season in a row for the team in the Premier League and, as the first rounds have already shown, it will be more difficult than the previous one.

Speaking about the previous season, Nottingham Forest managed to maintain its place in the league without any troubles, but the second draw is often fatal for such teams.

However, “the Foresters” remain in the middle of the standings, taking the 13th place, even without star players in the squad.

Luton Town


This is the first ever season in the Premier League of the modest team, so the difficulties at the beginning of the championship are more than predictable.

Taking into account the first 4 rounds, the club could not earn a single point, although it is worth paying tribute to it – there were the battles against strong opponents. The team got their first point in the 5th round in the confrontation with Wolverhampton, and the next match brought the first victory (over Everton). The higher mentioned facts give reason for joy and optimism.

Nowadays, Luton is ahead of Burnley due to the additional indicators, which allows it to be above the relegation zone, occupying the so-called “saving” 17th place.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• “The Foresters” failed to win 4 matches in a row.
• Luton, if we take into account 10 games, won only twice in all competitions this season.
• Nottingham has not beaten Luton since 2020.

Prediction


I think that the guests will give the fight to a more experienced opponent. My bet is on the success of Luton with “a +1 goal handicap”.

