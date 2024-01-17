Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Italy followed Spain's example by turning its national Super Cup into a mini-tournament. In the first semifinal, Napoli will face Fiorentina. The match forecast has been compiled by our analysts.

Napoli

The Neapolitans look nothing like their version from the previous season. The club has already changed one coach, and another resignation seems imminent. Their performance in Serie A is subpar, currently sitting in eighth place, with a manageable three-point gap from the top quartet. In the last round, they managed to defeat Salernitana 2-1 at home, with the decisive goal scored in the 90+6th minute, breaking a four-match winless streak in all competitions. Due to injuries, Meret, Natan, and Olivera will be unavailable, while Osimhen and Anguissa have been called up to their national teams. The Italian Super Cup appears to be the only chance to claim a trophy, as it's hard to believe the team is capable of winning the Champions League.

Fiorentina

The season is progressing well for the "Viola." The team is currently fourth in Serie A, won their Conference League group, and reached the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. The primary goal is to secure a spot in the Champions League, though adding some silverware, even the Italian Super Cup, wouldn't hurt. In the last league round, Fiorentina salvaged a 2-2 draw at home against Udinese. Castroville, Dodo, and Gonzalez suffered injuries, and Kwame was called up to the national team.

Head-to-head history

The teams have already met this season, with Napoli losing 1-3 at home in Serie A.

Match Prediction for Napoli – Fiorentina

Italian clubs also decided to earn some money, as the Super Cup matches are held in Saudi Arabia. This means that the advantage of playing on their home turf can be disregarded. Initially, Napoli were favored, but now the odds for success are roughly equal for both teams. We believe a viable bet here is on a total of under 2.5 goals.