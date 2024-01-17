RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024

Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Italian Super Cup 18 jan 2024, 14:00 SSC Napoli - Fiorentina
-
- : -
Italy, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Italy followed Spain's example by turning its national Super Cup into a mini-tournament. In the first semifinal, Napoli will face Fiorentina. The match forecast has been compiled by our analysts.

Napoli

The Neapolitans look nothing like their version from the previous season. The club has already changed one coach, and another resignation seems imminent. Their performance in Serie A is subpar, currently sitting in eighth place, with a manageable three-point gap from the top quartet. In the last round, they managed to defeat Salernitana 2-1 at home, with the decisive goal scored in the 90+6th minute, breaking a four-match winless streak in all competitions. Due to injuries, Meret, Natan, and Olivera will be unavailable, while Osimhen and Anguissa have been called up to their national teams. The Italian Super Cup appears to be the only chance to claim a trophy, as it's hard to believe the team is capable of winning the Champions League.

Fiorentina

The season is progressing well for the "Viola." The team is currently fourth in Serie A, won their Conference League group, and reached the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. The primary goal is to secure a spot in the Champions League, though adding some silverware, even the Italian Super Cup, wouldn't hurt. In the last league round, Fiorentina salvaged a 2-2 draw at home against Udinese. Castroville, Dodo, and Gonzalez suffered injuries, and Kwame was called up to the national team.

Head-to-head history

The teams have already met this season, with Napoli losing 1-3 at home in Serie A.

Match Prediction for Napoli – Fiorentina

Italian clubs also decided to earn some money, as the Super Cup matches are held in Saudi Arabia. This means that the advantage of playing on their home turf can be disregarded. Initially, Napoli were favored, but now the odds for success are roughly equal for both teams. We believe a viable bet here is on a total of under 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024