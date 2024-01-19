RU RU NG NG KE KE
Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Leeds vs Preston prediction
Championship England 21 jan 2024, 07:00 Leeds - Preston
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.5

In the match of the 28th round of the English Championship, Leeds will host Preston. The teams are pursuing different goals in the new season and there is a clear favorite in their confrontation. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Leeds United

Based on the results of 27 rounds, this team is in fourth place in the standings and is considered one of the candidates for promotion. Let us remember that last season this team performed in the elite of the English season.

Leeds are now seven points behind second place and their task is to get into the top 2 to get a direct ticket to the Premier League.

In their last five matches, Leeds United have won three and lost two. Now they are on a series of two victories in a row.

Preston North End

This team was not considered a contender for promotion and so far it has lived up to all expectations. Following the results of 27 rounds, Preston is in 12th place in the standings and is 16 points clear of the relegation zone.

Apparently, the team will end the season in the middle of the standings, but the main thing is that it will begin the new championship in the Championship.

In their last five matches, Preston North End have won two and lost two.

Personal meetings

In the last match, Preston North End prevailed 2-1 thanks to goals from Brown and Millar.

Prediction for the match Leeds United - Preston North End

Leeds United are very strong at home and they certainly want to take revenge for their defeat in the first round. I'll take their victory.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.5

