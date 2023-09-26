Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the sixth round of the Italian Serie A Inter will take Sassuolo at home. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 27. The meeting is scheduled to start at 20:45 CET.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team is in great shape. Inter have five wins in their opening five matches and are deservedly at the top of the standings. The captain of the team Lautaro Martinez has already scored 5 goals in the current championship and leads the scorer's race.

In addition to the domestic tournament, the team has already managed to play one match in the Champions League. In the first round of the group stage Inter played a draw away with Real Sociedad. And experts' opinions so far agree that the "Nerazzurri" look the main favourite to win the Serie A.

Sassuolo

Alessio Dionisi's wards are still without a draw this season. The team unexpectedly defeated Juventus at home last round and are still in 12th position in Serie A. Forwards Berardi and Pinamonti have already scored 7 goals in the league.

Sassuolo are unlikely to be able to make it to the European Cup, but they will definitely fight for their place in the middle of the table. It's hard to say what the maximum of this team is, but Sassuolo will definitely cause problems to their opponents.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Inter have conceded only one goal in the current tournament (in the same match with Milan). "Nerazzurri" have won seven Serie A matches in a row.

The last two games with Sassuolo ended with the same score - 4:2. True, the results for the team were opposite.

In face-to-face confrontations, the advantage is on the side of Inter. 6:2 wins and 2 draws in the last 10 matches.

Prediction

Inter is the clear favourite. I think that Simone Inzaghi's team can continue their winning streak. And given that Sassuolo has been scoring well lately, I'll bet on both goals.