Main Predictions Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Genoa vs Verona prediction
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 14:45 Genoa - Verona
-
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Verona Verona
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6

In the 12th round of the Italian championship there will be a match between the teams “Genoa” and “Verona”. The guests dropped into the relegation zone after a series of failures and will now try to get out of there. The meeting will take place on November 10, 2023.

"Genoa"

The home team returned to Serie A without any problems this season after a year of absence and are so far coping with their task of maintaining their registration, although they are not always confident in doing so.

Genoa currently have 11 points, which is three more than their rivals, who are already in the relegation zone.

It is worth admitting that Genoa do not yet look hopeless even in matches with stronger opponents. In general, in order to maintain their registration in Serie A, this may be enough for them.

"Verona"

Four defeats in a row began to noticeably unnerve the fans. Of course, the team has dropped into the relegation zone and is in 18th place.

By the way, this situation is not something new for Verona. Last season they finished in the same place and were saved in the play-offs at the end.

There are no play-offs this season, so 18th place is the road to the second strongest division. The situation doesn't look critical yet, but they should score points.

Match prediction and interesting facts

Verona have lost 6 of their last 7 matches.

After four defeats in a row, there are no signs of an upturn in the away game. At the same time, the home team scores well at home, while the away team scores very few goals on the road. I think here you need to bet on a total of less than 2.5 for 1.60.

