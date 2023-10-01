Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 2 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, 2023, a confrontation will take place between Fulham and Chelsea as part of the seventh round of the English Championship. The visitors are currently playing horribly and are deservedly at the bottom of the table.

Fulham

Nobody expected high positions from the London team. She is currently 11th in the table with eight points after six matches. Fulham has only two victories and they were won against frankly weak opponents - Everton and Luton.

Fulham haven't scored many goals this season, which could affect their future performances. After Mitrovic left, there is no one to play in attack and this is obvious.

Chelsea

Even in matches with such opponents, the “aristocrats” are not leaders. They currently sit in 14th place with five points and one win, also against underdogs Luton.

“Chelsea” has been in a fever for the second season in a row, and for many this situation is becoming familiar. Even the team's recent victory over Brighton in the League Cup was perceived by fans as a small sensation.

Prediction for the match "Fulham" - "Chelsea"

Interestingly, in the last seven head-to-head matches, Chelsea did not concede five times.

Bookmakers are confident that the guests are obvious favorites. It seems to me that sooner or later the dark streak of the “blues” must end. I will also bet on the visitors to win, since their opponent is frankly weak. You can bet on Chelsea's victory with a pleasant odds of 2.0.