On Saturday, September 23, Borussia Mönchengladbach will host RB Leipzig as part of the 5th round of the Bundesliga at Borussia-Park. The battle will start at 15:30 CET

Borussia Mönchengladbach



Borussia is one of the most titled clubs in the country. The team became the champion of Germany 5 times, won the national Cup 3 times and there happened 2 more successes in the UEFA Cup. Still, the so-called “golden years” of “the Stallions” were in the 70s of the previous century – it was then that they won most of the trophies. Nowadays, the club is a “middle peasant” in Germany, the last time it took part in the European tournaments was in the season of 2020/2021, and it has not finished higher than the 8th place for the last three seasons.

As for the previous season, Borussia Mönchengladbach finished in the 10th position in the Bundesliga (43 points were taken). “The Foals” also started the current football year in a pretty unsatisfactory way and 4 matches result only in 2 points, which have been taken for the draws with the championship outsiders, Darmstadt and Augsburg.

Speaking about the summer, the club signed up a contract with the ex-coach of Young Boys and Bayer, Gerardo Seoane, who became the national champion with “the Bees” three times. Also, the management signed up Julian Weigl from Benfica, Franck Honorat from Brest and Tomáš Čvančara from Sparta Prague. Kouadio Koné, Christoph Kramer, Stefan Lainer and Jonas Omlin will not help the team in the following match due to injuries.

RB Leipzig



RB Leipzig is one of the youngest clubs in Germany. The team was founded in 2009, and it managed to win 2 cups of the country and 1 Super Cup during its short history. “The Red Bulls” were promoted to the Bundesliga after 2015/2016 and, speaking about the national championship, have already finished in the 2nd place twice and in the 3rd position three times. As for the international stage, the club reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League.

According to the results of the previous season, Leipzig took the 3rd position in the Bundesliga (5 points behind the leaders). The team is playing at the group stage of the Champions League this season, where it has already won in the battle against Young Boys (3-1). It is in the 3rd place with 9 points in the national championship – there happened 3 wins in 4 matches, “the Red Bulls” lost only to Bayer in the 1st match of the tournament (2-3).

The team has been headed by Marco Rose, who had previously coached two clubs from Borussia, Dortmund and Mönchengladbach, since last year. There was a transfer activity in the summer – the club sold Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea and Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and instead the club acquired Castello Lukeba from Lyon, Luis Openda from Lens, Benjamin Šeško from Salzburg, Nicolas Seiwald from Liefering and Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams played against each other 14 times in the Bundesliga. The guests of this match have more victories in head-to-head matches – 7 versus 3. As for the previous season, each team won the match on its home field with the same score (3-0).

Prediction



RB Leipzig is considered to be the favourite of the following battle, but I would not underestimate Borussia Mönchengladbach. It already managed to defeat its opponent on the native home field a year ago and, taking into account that “the Red Bulls” have played an away Champions League match this week, I’m not sure that they will be able to win by a large margin. My bet is “a +1.5 goal handicap” on Borussia Monchengladbach (odd: 1.55).

