On September 2, Borussia-Park (Mönchengladbach) will host the match of the 3rd round of the German Bundesliga, in which Borussia Mönchengladbach will compete with Bayern. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Borussia Mönchengladbach



The club is quite popular and famous. And it concerns not only the historical retrospect: being under the rule of Marco Rosa, a couple of seasons ago, the team managed to play in the play-offs of the Champions League. Still, then the mentor went to Dortmund and the club couldn’t find a sensible successor for him. As a result, “the Stallions” closed only the top 10 of the final table in the previous season. A new coach, Seoane, who is remembered in Germany for the rise of Bayer to the top 4 and, therefore, the return of “the Pharmacists” to the Champions League, appeared in the summer. Those results were followed by a weak start and Gerardo was quickly fired. Speaking about the new place, the Swiss specialist has only won the match against Bersenbrück (and that was a tremendous 7-0 victory). As for the Bundesliga, the team, first, played a mega-spectacular 4-4 draw in the struggle with modest Augsburg, which was followed by a home 0-3 score in the confrontation with Bayer.

Bayern



The team did not deserve the preservation of the “Silver Salad Bowl” in the previous season. Still, Tuchel got it due to a misfire of a competitor, Borussia Dortmund, in the decisive, last round of the Bundesliga. At the same time, Thomas, who had come only in the middle of spring, managed to be beaten in both the DFB Pokal and the Champions League. Moreover, the new season began with a devastating 0-3 defeat made by RB Leipzig in the national Super Cup. The higher mentioned misfires seemed to have helped, because both first matches of the German championship were won by “the Star of the South” in a pretty comfortable way – a 4-0 success in the match against Werder Bremen and a 3-1 result in the battle against Augsburg. A record-breaking $100-million contract with Kane has already started to justify itself. Harry showed little with “the Bulls”, having been signed the day before. Still, he has already scored 3 goals and made an assist to Sane in the Bundesliga.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



That is an incredible fact, but Borussia Dortmund has not lost in 5 previous matches in a row. Moreover, there were a couple of draws and 3 wins of “the Stallions”.

Predictions



