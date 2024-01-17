Benfica vs Boavista prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.13 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the football events on Friday, we have our eyes on the clash between Benfica and Boavista, as the teams face each other in the 18th round of the Portuguese championship. Who will emerge stronger this time?

Benfica

For the "Eagles," this season hasn't been flawless, particularly in the Champions League where they performed below expectations, securing the third spot in the group and dropping into the Europa League. In the Primeira Liga, the club is in a title race, occupying the second position with just a one-point gap from the leader. In their last match, the team confidently won at home against Rio Ave with a score of 4-1, marking their fourth consecutive victory in the league. A week ago, Benfica advanced to the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup, defeating Braga 3-2 at home. Four players will be sidelined due to injuries, with Davi Neres being the most notable absence.

Boavista

The "Panthers" had a strong start to the season, accumulating 13 points in the first 13 games. However, they experienced an expected downturn, collecting only 7 points in the subsequent 12 matches, dropping to the ninth position. In the last round, Boavista secured a 4-1 away victory against Vizela, breaking a nine-game winless streak in all competitions. As the team defeated one of the strugglers, it's premature to claim an exit from the crisis. Four footballers will miss the game due to injuries, and two key defenders, Avenatti and Onyemaechi, have left to play for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head-to-head History

The first-round match was incredibly dramatic, with Boavista trailing 1-2 but equalizing in the 90th minute and securing a 3-2 victory in the 13th minute of added time. Both teams had players sent off in that encounter.

Match Prediction for Benfica – Boavista

For Benfica, the defeat to Boavista in the first round remains their only one. The "Eagles" are undoubtedly determined to secure a convincing revenge, and bookmakers have little doubt about their victory. We believe that the hosts will control the course of the match, but considering Boavista's chances, especially considering Benfica's reliability in defense, we will take the risk and bet on both teams scoring in this encounter.