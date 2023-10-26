RU RU NG NG
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahly prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction
Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Hilal - Al-Ahli Jeddah
Review Odds Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7

On October 27, in the Saudi Arabian championship match, the leader of the standings will host one of their closest pursuers.

"Al-Hilal"

At the moment, the team has a confident streak of six victories with a total score of 16:0, which is truly impressive.

At the same time, the leader of the standings has a big loss. Brazil national team forward Neymar, who was injured in the last match against Uruguay, was out for a long period and will not help the team.

It should be noted that pauses for national team games “Al-Hilal” won 1:0 over the representative of the middle of the standings “Al-Khalij”.

In the last round of the Asian Champions League, Al-Hilal defeated the Indian team Mumbai City with a score of 6:0. Interestingly, the team scored all their goals only after the 60th minute of the match.

“Al-Ahly”

In the new season, the team is performing under the leadership of German coach Matthias Jaissle and so far he has met the expectations of both fans and club management.

In the summer, Al Ahly signed a number of stars from the English Premier League. The team was joined by Roberto Firmino (from Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle).

Al-Ahly defeated the defending champions Al-Ittihad with a score of 1:0 in the last round and the team is now in a great mood.

Match prediction

Apparently, the guests will focus on strong defense and counterattacks. The home team will try to win, but we can hardly expect many goals here. I will bet on a total of less than 3.5 goals for odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.7

