Main News

Zinchenko supported Israel, but received insults and threats in response

Football news Today, 04:32
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Zinchenko supported Israel, but received insults and threats in response

Yesterday morning, the terrorist organization HAMAS launched an attack on Israeli territory, firing several thousand rockets across the country. Preliminary reports indicate that over 300 people have been killed in Israel, with more than 1600 wounded. In Palestine, there have been 232 fatalities and approximately 1700 injuries.

The Prime Minister of Israel declared that HAMAS had declared war on his country. In a show of support for Israel, Ukrainian midfielder Alexander Zinchenko, who plays for London's Arsenal, posted a message on his Instagram Stories with the words "I stand with Israel."

Almost immediately, Zinchenko faced insults and threats from fans. Supporters from the Arab world did not understand Zinchenko's stance and claimed that he was unworthy of being part of the Gunners. In the end, Alexander Zinchenko was forced to delete the story from his page and close his account, but condemnation of his actions continues to circulate online, along with threats against him.

Arsenal fans are urging the club's management to take similar measures as they did when Mesut Özil was part of the team. Back then, the German-Turkish player criticized China's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Özil completed the 2020/21 season with the Gunners but later transferred to Fenerbahçe.

Let us remind you that today Arsenal will host Premier League leader Manchester City.

