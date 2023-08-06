Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and in Ukraine

Ukrainian Arsenal football player Oleksandr Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and his native country.

He noted that adaptation to the Premier League after Ukraine was difficult due to significant differences in the level of football. Zinchenko said: "Football here and there are completely different planets. In the Premier League, you need to make decisions on the field much faster."

He gave an example where in Ukraine a player can take the ball, not give it back, score a goal and consider himself inviolable. However, in the Premier League, if a player does not work 100% in training, there are five other players behind him who are ready to take his place in the squad. Zinchenko stressed that in the Premier League you need to prove your worth every day and deserve a place in the squad. If a player works less, his competitors will quickly take his place.

Zinchenko noted that the main difference is the high level of competition in the Premier League, which is absent in Ukraine.

Recall that before moving to the London club, the Ukrainian successfully played as part of Manchester City.