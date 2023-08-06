RU RU
Main News Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and in Ukraine

Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and in Ukraine

Football news Today, 05:00
Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and in Ukraine Photo: Twitter team of Ukraine

Ukrainian Arsenal football player Oleksandr Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and his native country.

He noted that adaptation to the Premier League after Ukraine was difficult due to significant differences in the level of football. Zinchenko said: "Football here and there are completely different planets. In the Premier League, you need to make decisions on the field much faster."

He gave an example where in Ukraine a player can take the ball, not give it back, score a goal and consider himself inviolable. However, in the Premier League, if a player does not work 100% in training, there are five other players behind him who are ready to take his place in the squad. Zinchenko stressed that in the Premier League you need to prove your worth every day and deserve a place in the squad. If a player works less, his competitors will quickly take his place.

Zinchenko noted that the main difference is the high level of competition in the Premier League, which is absent in Ukraine.

Recall that before moving to the London club, the Ukrainian successfully played as part of Manchester City.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Yesterday, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Yesterday, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news 04 aug 2023, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:15 Inter offer €30m for Arsenal striker Football news Today, 07:01 Roma are close to selling one of the leaders of the team Football news Today, 06:53 Manchester City responded to Barcelona and PSG on the request for a transfer of Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 05:00 Zinchenko compared the level of play in the Premier League and in Ukraine Football news Today, 03:00 Real Madrid denied rumors about the possible departure of the President Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Manchester United defeated the second team of the championship of France Football news Yesterday, 15:18 Brighton ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal in the fight for the leader of Ajax Football news Yesterday, 15:13 Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder Football news Yesterday, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Yesterday, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023