Yildiz won't be joining Chelsea? Juventus reject €60 million offer

Juventus Turin's standout Kenan Yildiz has caught the eye of English giants Chelsea, but a transfer appears unlikely. The Italian club has turned down the Blues' bid for the Turkish international, according to Calciomercato.

Sources report that the London club was ready to put €60 million on the table for the 20-year-old, but the Bianconeri deemed the offer insufficient and refused to part with their rising star.

Juve's management has no plans to sell the player and is already working on a new contract for the Turkish talent to secure his future in Turin. Yildiz's current deal with the club runs until June 30, 2029, and his market value is set at €50 million according to Transfermarkt.