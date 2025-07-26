Time to return home! João Félix is close to a move to Benfica

João Félix may soon find himself at Benfica, as Chelsea are reportedly open to selling the Portuguese forward.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica over a transfer for the 25-year-old striker are in full swing. Jorge Mendes, who maintains strong ties with both clubs, is actively facilitating the talks.

Benfica are prepared for a permanent transfer, which is Chelsea's preference. The player himself is also keen on making the switch.



Background: Félix left Benfica in 2019 in a record-breaking move to Atlético Madrid, with the Spanish side paying €127 million for his services. After four years in Madrid, Chelsea brought him in on a six-month loan. During his stint in London, Félix made 16 appearances and netted four goals.

Following his loan spell at Chelsea, Félix spent a season with Barcelona, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 44 matches. After such a campaign, Chelsea decided to acquire him from Atlético for €52 million.

In the 2024/25 season, Félix played 20 matches for Chelsea and another 21 on loan at Milan. Across 41 games, he scored ten goals and delivered three assists.



