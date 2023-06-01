Yaya Toure expressed his desire to become a head coach

Former Manchester City and Barcelona player Yaya Touré wants to try himself as a head coach of one of the teams.

According to the African specialist, he really enjoys coaching, which he began to do after his career ended.

It should be recalled that Toure currently works at Tottenham. In the near future plans of the African includes obtaining a UEFA coaching license of the Pro category.

The African played 102 matches and scored 19 goals for the Ivorian national team during his professional career.