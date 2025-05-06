Yann Sommer is the player of the day in the UEFA Champions League according to Dailysports

On Tuesday, May 6, the first return leg of the UEFA Champions League took place between Inter and Barcelona. Our editorial team selects the best player of this matchday.

The Italian side secured a 4-3 victory and advanced to the final, defeating the Spaniards 7-6 on aggregate. Despite conceding three goals, our team considers Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer the player of the day.

He pulled off a number of incredible saves, especially in the moment when Eric García was already shooting into an empty corner. Sommer also came to the rescue after two shots from Lamine Yamal—once in regular time and once in extra time.

Sommer made a total of seven saves in this match, five of which came from inside the penalty area. He prevented 0.95 expected goals from Barcelona. In other words, if not for Sommer, the Catalans should have been scoring. That’s why the Inter goalkeeper is our player of the day according to Dailysports.

