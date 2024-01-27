Xavi will leave Barcelona, Rakitic is sought after by Saudi clubs. Daily Digest for Januаry 27

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 17:26
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Saturday, January 27.

will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

In the Spanish La Liga match, Barcelona suffered a defeat against Villarreal at their home ground (3:5). During the post-match press conference, Barcelona's coach Xavi announced that he would leave the team at the end of the season. June 30th marks the final day of Xavi's tenure with the Blaugranas.

Chelsea has set the price for Lukaku

London's Chelsea is planning to once again attempt to sell forward Romelu Lukaku in the summer. According to Calciomercato, the club has set a price of £38 million and is not considering loan options. The source notes that Roma, where the 30-year-old Belgian is currently playing, is not prepared to meet such financial demands.

Rakitic is close to moving to Saudi Arabia

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic is close to moving to the Saudi Arabian league. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the player has been invited by Al-Shabab. The Saudi club is interested in an immediate transfer, and negotiations between the parties are currently ongoing.

Bayer has officially loaned Iglesias

Bayer has announced the loan of Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias. The Spanish forward's loan agreement with the German club is valid until the end of the 2023/24 season. Iglesias is intended to replace Bayer's main striker, Victor Boniface, who will be unable to assist the Leverkusen team at least until April due to injury.

Chelsea has set an impressive price tag for Gallagher

Previously reported that Tottenham was in talks about the transfer of Connor Gallagher; however, Chelsea is demanding an impressive €94 million for the player. According to English press reports, negotiations are temporarily frozen, and there is a possibility that Connor Gallagher will not change teams in the current transfer window.

