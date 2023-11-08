Xavi sums up Barcelona's sensational defeat in the Champions League

In the match of the 4th round of Group H of the Champions League, the Ukrainian Shakhtar unexpectedly prevailed over the Spanish Barcelona.

The meeting took place at the Volksparkstadion stadium in Hamburg and ended in a victory for the Miners with a score of 1:0.

After the game, Barcelona head coach Xavi commented on the results and expressed recognition to the opposing players.

“I believe in my players. We haven't lost anything yet. We continue to work on our game. Furthermore, we still have many matches ahead. I want to emphasize that my trust in the players remains unchanged.

Shakhtar showed an excellent defensive game. They had excellent counterattacks. But we fought to the end because we really wanted to get out of the Champions League group after this match. The home team did an excellent job defensively. I liked the performances of Sudakov, Sikan and Neverton,” ua.tribuna.com quotes Xavi as saying.