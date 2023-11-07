Xavi spoke about Barcelona's mood for an important Champions League match

Barcelona coach Xavi expressed his expectations from the upcoming match with Shakhtar. The teams will meet in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League.

"We have to get back to our best level. We are very critical of ourselves and want to step on the throats of our opponents, starting tomorrow. We have opponents and we have to find a way to defeat them. It doesn't always work out. It's a difficult process. We you need to be humble and patient. “Is it better to play than to win?” The ideal scenario is to play beautiful football and win. We know that this does not happen in every match.

We want to play great football and win. This is the ideal scenario," Xavi was quoted as saying by UEFA's official website.

Let us remind you that in the third round, Barcelona defeated Shakhtar with a score of 2:1. At the moment, the Catalans are leading the group and have the maximum number of points from three meetings.