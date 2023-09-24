Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches

Yesterday, Barcelona secured a home victory in La Liga against Celta (3-2). This win marked Xavi's 50th victory as the head coach of Barcelona, propelling him to fifth place on the list of managers who achieved this milestone the fastest while leading the Catalan club.

Xavi reached the 50-win mark after overseeing 70 matches with the "blaugrana." Those who achieved this milestone more quickly at the helm of the club were Luis Enrique (63 matches), Pep Guardiola (67), Helenio Herrera (68), and Ernesto Valverde (69).

It's worth recalling that Xavi signed his contract with Barcelona on November 5, 2021. Under Xavi's leadership, the Spanish club clinched the championship title in the previous season and secured the Spanish Super Cup. In European competition, the club was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage and moved to the UEFA Europa League, where they faced defeat against Manchester United in the qualifying match.

At present, in La Liga, Barcelona boasts five victories in six matches, sitting at the top of the league table. In the Champions League, the "blaugrana" dominated Antwerp (5-0) and currently occupy the leading position in their group.

As a reminder, on Friday, Barcelona extended Xavi's contract until 2025, with an option for an additional year.