RU RU NG NG
Main News Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches

Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches

Football news Today, 03:01
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches Xavi/Uncnown author

Yesterday, Barcelona secured a home victory in La Liga against Celta (3-2). This win marked Xavi's 50th victory as the head coach of Barcelona, propelling him to fifth place on the list of managers who achieved this milestone the fastest while leading the Catalan club.

Xavi reached the 50-win mark after overseeing 70 matches with the "blaugrana." Those who achieved this milestone more quickly at the helm of the club were Luis Enrique (63 matches), Pep Guardiola (67), Helenio Herrera (68), and Ernesto Valverde (69).

It's worth recalling that Xavi signed his contract with Barcelona on November 5, 2021. Under Xavi's leadership, the Spanish club clinched the championship title in the previous season and secured the Spanish Super Cup. In European competition, the club was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage and moved to the UEFA Europa League, where they faced defeat against Manchester United in the qualifying match.

At present, in La Liga, Barcelona boasts five victories in six matches, sitting at the top of the league table. In the Champions League, the "blaugrana" dominated Antwerp (5-0) and currently occupy the leading position in their group.

As a reminder, on Friday, Barcelona extended Xavi's contract until 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:47 Guardiola angry at Rodri for sending off against Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 03:01 Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches Football news Today, 02:34 Brazil has announced an expanded bid for the World Cup qualifying matches in October Football news Yesterday, 17:39 Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2 Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Manchester United beat Burnley away Football news Yesterday, 17:03 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Tuchel is very pleased with his team's performance Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Felix has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches for Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 14:38 Barcelona achieved a strong-willed victory over Celta Football news Yesterday, 14:12 Highlights. Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips Football Today Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023