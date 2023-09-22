Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona

Barcelona has extended the contract with Xavi Hernandez until July 2023, it was reported on the club's official website.

Barcelona and coach Xavi Hernandez have agreed to extend his contract until June 30, 2025, with an option to extend for another year. The signing took place this Friday at Spotify's Camp Nou office.

It will be recalled that on May 28, 2019, Xavi officially began his coaching activities, becoming the head coach of the Qatari club Al-Sadd. Won the Sheikh Yassim Cup in August, his first trophy as head coach. Won the Crown Prince of Qatar Cup on January 17, 2020. On November 6, 2021, Xavi officially became the coach of Barcelona, signing a contract until 2024. He returned to the team where he spent 24 years as a player.

On November 20, 2021, he played his first match as a coach of the Catalan club against Espanyol, in which the team won a narrow 1-0 victory.

During his time at Barcelona, Xavi first won the Spanish Super Cup in 2023. Also, in the 2022-2023 season, he led Barcelona to the La Liga title.