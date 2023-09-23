Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2

Barcelona's home match against Celta did not foreshadow big problems for the Catalans. However, in the nineteenth minute the Blaugrana were already trailing after Jorgen Larsen's goal. The situation worsened in the second half when Anastasios Duvikas sent a second goal into the Barça.

Ten minutes before the end of the main time Barcelona were losing 0-2, but they did not give up and created one of the most outstanding kambeches of the current season. Robert Lewandowski netted a double and Joao Cancelo scored the third goal before the 90th minute, giving the Catalans a 3-2 victory.

This triumph allowed Barça to move into temporary first place, which Xavi's team shares with Girona. However, on Sunday, Real will play their sixth round La Liga match in the Madrid derby against Atletico. "Merengues" in case of their victory will be able to regain the leadership in the table.

By the way, the assist on Lewandowski's first goal was made by Joao Felix. For the Portuguese talent, this is the fifth productive action in four games in the Catalan club.

Barcelona - Celta 3:2

Goals: Lewandowski 81, Lewandowski 85, Cancelo 89 - Larsen 19, Duvikas 76