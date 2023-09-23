RU RU NG NG
Main News Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2

Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2

Football news Today, 17:39
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2 Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown

Barcelona's home match against Celta did not foreshadow big problems for the Catalans. However, in the nineteenth minute the Blaugrana were already trailing after Jorgen Larsen's goal. The situation worsened in the second half when Anastasios Duvikas sent a second goal into the Barça.

Ten minutes before the end of the main time Barcelona were losing 0-2, but they did not give up and created one of the most outstanding kambeches of the current season. Robert Lewandowski netted a double and Joao Cancelo scored the third goal before the 90th minute, giving the Catalans a 3-2 victory.

This triumph allowed Barça to move into temporary first place, which Xavi's team shares with Girona. However, on Sunday, Real will play their sixth round La Liga match in the Madrid derby against Atletico. "Merengues" in case of their victory will be able to regain the leadership in the table.

By the way, the assist on Lewandowski's first goal was made by Joao Felix. For the Portuguese talent, this is the fifth productive action in four games in the Catalan club.

Barcelona - Celta 3:2
Goals: Lewandowski 81, Lewandowski 85, Cancelo 89 - Larsen 19, Duvikas 76

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Celta Vigo LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:39 Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2 Football news Today, 17:06 Manchester United beat Burnley away Football news Today, 17:03 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 16:15 Tuchel is very pleased with his team's performance Football news Today, 15:30 Felix has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches for Barcelona Football news Today, 14:38 Barcelona achieved a strong-willed victory over Celta Football news Today, 14:12 Highlights. Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona Football news Today, 13:50 Messi revealed which club he wants to play Football news Today, 13:49 Arsenal vs Tottenham: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 13:00 Pochettino explained why he needs lemons in the office
Sport Predictions
Football 24 sep 2023 Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips Football 24 sep 2023 Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023