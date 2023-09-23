RU RU NG NG
Felix has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches for Barcelona

Football news
Felix has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches for Barcelona

In the completed Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta, Joao Felix scored again.

The Catalan newcomer seems to have found his team. The Portuguese has appeared on the field in a Barça shirt only four times so far, but has already scored three goals and two assists. Felix has scored goals against Betis and Antwerp (a double and an assist), as well as another assist in today's match with Celta.

The Portuguese has repeatedly said that he feels comfortable in the new team and likes working with new partners under the leadership of Xavi.

Let us remember that before the start of this season Barcelona took the player on a one-year loan from Atletico Madrid. Last year, Joao Felix also played on loan for London's Chelsea. In total, the player played 20 matches for the Blues, in which he scored four goals.

