Joao Felix: Happy to be in Barcelona

The 23-year-old Portuguese striker swapped Atletico Madrid for Barcelona at the end of the transfer window. The player will play for the Blaugranas on loan until the end of the season.

Yesterday, in the match against Betis, Felix appeared on the field for the first time in a Barca T-shirt from the first minutes. The player himself commented on his performance and the play of the new team.

“I’m very happy to be back in the starting line-up. I haven't done this for a long time. I have only good impressions from the game. It's very easy to play football in this team.

My good performance is, first of all, an achievement of the entire team. Positionally, everyone was where they should be. When you have a good structure and the ball moves well and quickly across the field, space and goals appear.

In the episode with my goal, I just went to try to finish off the blocked shot, nothing more. Lewandowski's goal moment? It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t a pass from him to me, because the main thing is that he scores goals himself. Robert is a true goalscorer, so he needs to score goals to gain confidence. The more he scores, the better for the team.

I'm working on getting to a better level of fitness. I have very good teammates, so it’s easy to do it with them. I will do my best to help Barcelona.

I'm happy now. The changes have benefited me, my family and friends. I’m very happy about this”, - said the Portuguese.

Joao Felix also spent last season on loan for Chelsea and scored 4 goals in 20 matches.