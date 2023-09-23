RU RU NG NG
Barcelona achieved a strong-willed victory over Celta

Barcelona achieved a strong-willed victory over Celta

Today, 14:38
As part of the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona hosted Celta Vigo at home. The match at the Camp Nou could have ended in an unexpected result, but the Catalans showed an outstanding performance in the last 10 minutes and snatched a 3-2 victory.

Xavi's men had the ball most of the time, but Celta put up serious resistance. The visitors opened the scoring in the middle of the first half. Norwegian Larsen shot accurately from the penalty area line. Luca de la Torre provided the assist for him. Celta then managed to double their lead in the 76th minute. During a dangerous counterattack, Anastasias Douvikas delivered a precise shot.

And then it was Lewandowski's time. First, the Pole received a pass inside the penalty area and sent the ball into the net with a superb shot off the crossbar. Four minutes later, Robert equalized the score after a pass from Joao Cancelo. And in the 89th minute, the Portuguese himself handled the ball after a pass from Gavi and struck a targeted shot into the lower left corner of the goal.

Barcelona - Celta - 3:2.

Goals: 0:1 - Larsen 19, 0:2 - Duvikas 76, 1:2 - Lewandowski 81, 2:2 - Lewandowski 86, 3:2 - Cancelo 89.

With this victory, Barcelona gains 16 points after 6 league matches.

