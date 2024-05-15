RU RU
Xavi has commented on the future of Barcelona's problematic newcomer

Football news Today, 10:04
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Xavi has commented on the future of Barcelona's problematic newcomer Photo: twitter.com/BarcaUniversal / Author unknown

Xavi Hernandez has spoken about the future of Barcelona's problematic newcomer, Vitor Roque.

Previously, it was reported that the high-priced newcomer to Barcelona might leave the Catalan club as early as this summer.

"Initially, Roque was supposed to join us in July, not in January, but due to injuries, we postponed this transfer. Vitor needs to develop, we have many prominent players.

I don't understand what the 'Roque issue' is. He's a young player who is learning, and he needs to develop," Xavi's words were cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Since Vitor Roque's transfer from Atletico Paranaense to Barcelona in the winter, he has only played thirteen matches, starting in the lineup only twice. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, does not trust him to participate in important matches.

Barcelona paid €61 million for Roque, but it doesn't seem that he is highly valued in the club. This is particularly true for Xavi. Therefore, a temporary loan for the 19-year-old forward is considered the best option at the moment, allowing him to fulfill his potential.

