World champion Alejandro Gomez passed a positive doping test

Midfielder of the Italian "Monza" Alejandro Gomez passed a positive doping test.

According to the famous Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine took the test back in November 2022. This happened before the start of the world championship in Qatar.

The journalist writes that 35-year-old Gomez has been disqualified for two years.

🚨 BREAKING: World Cup winner Papu Gómez has been banned for doping — reports @relevo.



🇦🇷 Two year ban for the Argentine who recently signed with Italian side Monza as free agent after contract terminated at Sevilla.

According to another source, the banned substance was contained in cough syrup that was intended for his child.

The Argentine himself said that he did not feel well at night, which is why he decided to take medicine without prior consultation.

Gomez, at one time, played for the Italian Atalanta, the Spanish Sevilla and the Ukrainian Metalist. At the end of September, he moved to Monza as a free agent.

Let us remind you that at the World Championships in Qatar, Gomez was also in the lineup. It was the Argentina national team that won the world championship, and the midfielder received a world champion medal.