Monza signed the world champion for free

Argentine forward Alejandro "Papu" Gomez has found a new club.

On the evening of September 29, it became known that he had signed a contract with the Italian club Monza.

The team's official website reports that the agreement runs until June 30, 2024.

In a statement, the club also added that they admire the Argentine footballer's performance.

"Gómez's impressive sports guide includes his 17-match win at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as his triumph at the 2021 Copa America. Fantasy, experience, ambition. After 315 appearances and 66 goals in Serie A , Papu returns to start a new adventure in Monza.

Welcome, Papu! - says the club's statement.

Gomez's last club was the Spanish club Sevilla, which he left on September 1, 2023. He won the Europa League with her last season.

The Argentine national team forward got his new club absolutely free, as he had the status of a free agent.