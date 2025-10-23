ES ES FR FR
“Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball

A bright new look for the cold months ahead.
Football news Today, 04:51
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
With the winter stretch of the English Premier League fast approaching, preparations are already underway.

Details: The Premier League has unveiled its new winter match ball designed by Puma, titled Under The Lights. The league showcased it with the caption: “Winter is coming.”

Earlier, we reported that as fixtures pile up from November through December, teams must brace themselves for the demanding schedule, with muscle injuries likely to become more frequent.

We explored the science behind this period, the scheduling challenges, and the performance warning signs clubs monitor before injuries occur — along with how teams can actually respond to them.

Reminder: The Premier League may approve a historic change as early as November — the introduction of a salary cap for clubs.

