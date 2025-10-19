ES ES FR FR
Everything will be decided in November. Premier League prepares to introduce salary cap

Manchester giants stand against the move.
Football news Today, 16:47
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The English Premier League could approve a historic innovation as early as November—a salary cap for clubs. It is expected that all 20 top-flight teams will vote on imposing limits on total expenditures, including salaries, amortization, and agent fees.

According to the Daily Mail, the new system will be based on a particularly intriguing model. Under this plan, a club's spending limit will depend on the revenue of the team that finished last in the Premier League the previous season. The maximum expenditure is projected to be roughly five times the income of that club.

If this rule were in effect this season, the cap would be around £550 million (approximately €634 million). Exceeding this figure could lead to severe sanctions—ranging from a deduction of up to six points to an additional one-point penalty for every £7.5 million overspent.

However, the vote promises to be far from straightforward. Manchester City and Manchester United have already voiced their dissent, arguing that such a measure would weaken English clubs on the international stage and reduce their appeal to world-class stars.

It’s worth noting that the final vote is scheduled for November 21. If more than two-thirds of the clubs back the proposal, the salary cap will come into effect as soon as next season.

